A part of southbound U.S. 63 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction for about three weeks as contractor crews resurface the asphalt.
Weather permitting, crews will do the work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 through Nov. 1 on the stretch of road from Highway 32 near Licking to E Highway Near Houston. Resurfacing will occur on weekends as necessary.
Motorists will be guided through work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. The work zone will be marked with signs.
For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT 888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
