Thelma Eckert, 98, Peace Valley, Mo., passed away at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Nov. 9, 1921, at Wallkill, N.Y., to James Thomas Tucker and Bertha Louise Pearsall Tucker. On March 6, 1943, she was married at Laurel, Miss., to Julius John Eckert, who preceded her in death on July 23, 2014. The couple moved to Peace Valley in 2005.
Thelma graduated from Walden New York High School in 1939. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and was a wonderful cook. Mrs. Eckert was a Christian.
She is survived by four children Judith Tompkins and husband Dave, Peace Valley, Mo., Thomas Eckert and wife Cheryl, Cape Vincent, N.Y., Jay Eckert and wife Joanne, Frewsburg, N.Y., and Timothy Eckert and wife Jane, Takaka, New Zealand; seven grandchildren Shelly Cannon and husband David, David “Rip” Tompkins and wife Lisa, Carrie Siegman and husband Gregg, Joshua Eckert and wife Victoria, Adam Eckert, Andrew Eckert and wife Jenny, and Jesse Eckert; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, three sisters and one brother, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.