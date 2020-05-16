A contract upgrade for county internet service will be up for review at Monday's regular Howell County Commission meeting, to begin at 10 a.m.
The agenda also includes approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests present.
Commission meetings are held on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.