The West Plains High School will host its annual Veterans Day celebration at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The livestreamed celebration will honor local veterans and feature guest speaker Maj. Andy Ingalsbe, a former member of the 1138th Military Police.
Ingalsbe is a veteran of the Iraq (2005-06) and Afghanistan (2008-09) wars, assigned to special operations. While the event is not open to the public to attend in person, the community is invited to watch the celebration live on the Ozark Radio News Facebook page or at www.ozarkradionetwork.com.
