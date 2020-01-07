City of West Plains officials are cautioning local businesses to be wary of receiving phone or in-person solicitations to purchase advertising for any West Plains or Howell County informational pieces not affiliated with the city or the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center.
According to the city, such solicitations are routinely made to local business to advertise on materials such as informational guides and magnets containing emergency service numbers.
Community Services Director Todd Shanks said due to confusion about how out-of-town marketing companies solicit to local businesses, the West Plains Welcome Center stopped distributing the products three years ago.
“Through these solicitations, local companies are being led to believe that these items are being produced by the city of West Plains and the Welcome Center, or at the very least through a partnership, so we eliminated this confusion a few years ago,” he said.
Shanks warned that businesses should use caution when dealing with any solicitations, unless that source is well-known, particularly from businesses outside the area.
“When in doubt, people can call city hall or the West Plains Chamber of Commerce,” Shanks said.
He stressed that it is important for businesses to do their own research on any company soliciting a service before spending money.
To contact West Plains City Hall, call 256-7176. To call the West Plains Chamber of Commerce, dial 256-4433.
