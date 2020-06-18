On Wednesday, the Department of Social Services announced additional funding of $15 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that helps low-income Missourians with payments for their summer cooling bills from June 1 through
Sept. 30.
The additional dollars double the maximum benefit amount to $600 and allows DSS to serve the more households now facing a crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible for the program, households must be responsible for paying home cooling costs; have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments; have a household income of 135% or less of the federal poverty level, ie: a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four; and be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
“We want Missourians to remain healthy, especially when dangerously high temperatures can make homes unsafe,” said acting DSS Director Jennifer Tidball. “More families than ever are struggling with financial hardships and may not have enough resources to pay the electric bill to cool their household and keep food on the table.
"We are grateful to utility companies for providing temporary relief to Missourians who cannot pay their utility bills; however, this cannot last forever. As we move Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan forward, we want to make sure Missouri citizens know that LIHEAP may be available to help with cooling costs.”
To apply for the LIHEAP program, households need to complete one application form and then mail or fax the form to the office serving their community listed on last page of the application. Forms are available online at dss.mo.gov/fsd/formsmanual/EA-1-Application-for-the-Low-Income-Home-Energy-Assistance-Program.pdf.
For Federal Fiscal Year 2019, (October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019), 114,639 Missouri households received LIHEAP assistance.
Anyone needing assistance in Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Texas, Wright, Douglas and Ozark Counties may contact Ozark Action in West Plains at 417-256-6147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.