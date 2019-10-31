If the third time is a charm, then the Friends of the Thomasville Community Center look forward to a success fundraising Christmas Bazaar to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9.
The bazaar was first held in 2017, then again in 2018, to raise funds to help defray renovation expenses incurred as a result of the 2017 flood.
The 2019 bazaar promises to offer a wide variety of holiday décor, merchandise and food. Rather than offering goods from multiple vendors, the Thomasville Christmas Bazaar presents items derived from within the Thomasville community.
Blending new and slightly used materials, a multitude of Christmas wreaths and centerpieces have been created. Other handcrafted items, including antler baskets and concrete leaf casts, will be available. Additionally, community members have donated a selection of small furniture and other flea market finds. For antique lovers, a table with six chairs, and two nursing or sewing rockers are offered.
Community members also worked together to create a Christmas-themed, full size quilt which will be given away at the conclusion of the event. Donation tickets are currently on sale at the Thomasville library or from bazaar committee members.
A Christmas T-shirt with a black and white buffalo check background and the iconic red truck carrying a Christmas tree will be available for purchase during the event.
A dessert bar, baked foods, soup and chili will be offered in the kitchen of the community center. Shoppers can plan to enjoy some of the finest tastes of Thomasville.
In addition to ongoing maintenance costs of the building, proceeds from the 2019 bazaar will be applied toward restoring the heating system in the gymnasium of the building. In recent months, the floor of the gym was repaired, leaving the heating system as a final major expense of the renovations.
For more information, phone 417-764-3334.
