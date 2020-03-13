Graveside services for John Michael Lang Mahan, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Mahan passed away at 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in New Orleans, La., to John Burl Mahan and June Marie Lang. Mr. Mahan served in the United States Army as a cryptologist before his 42-year career with Continental Airlines. On Jan. 27, 1984, he was married in Denver, Colo. to Margo McIntosh.
John had a passion for trains, aviation and Arby’s. He never missed an opportunity to chase a train or share his knowledge. His love of history provided many travels for him and his family. His conversations with his grandchildren brought him the most joy.
He is survived by his wife Margo Mahan; his three children Paul Jerome Mahan and wife Stefanie, Gilbert, Az., Andrea Elizabeth Stephenson and husband Mike, Centennial, Colo., and Patrick John Mahan and wife Erin, Commerce City, Colo.; and six grandchildren Mackenzie, Sophia, Mason, Avery, Ashley and Madelyn.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Mahan will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.