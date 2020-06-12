Mona Brown

Mona Ann Brown, 76, of West Plains, Mo., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Brooke Haven Nursing Home.
She was born in Mtn. Grove, Mo., on Sept. 17, 1943, daughter of Floyd and Jewell (Farel) McConnell. Mona was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She married Billy Brown on Oct. 1, 1987. Mona worked as a registered nurse and was a member of Bridges Baptist Church.
Mona is survived by her husband Billy Brown of West Plains, sons Jimmy Fetters (Bridgette)of Oklahoma and Phillip Fetters (Chanda) of Arkansas, daughters Patti Walker of Arkansas and Myra Dinger (Steve) of Kansas, stepsons Jeff Brown (Laurie) and Steve Brown (Nicole) both of Texas, 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and brother Clyde McConnell (Lavila) of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Jewell McConnell, and brothers Mike and John McConnell.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Bridges Creek Missionary Baptist Church (formerly Baptist Hill) south of Elijah, Mo., on State Highway V.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Baptist Hill Cemetery, c/o Century Bank, PO Box 68, Gainesville, MO 65655.
