From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday, a part of H Highway in Ozark County will be closed to traffic as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace pipe under the road.
The work will be done between PP Highway and Highway 181, as weather permits. Signs will mark the work zone. Drivers should find an alternate route.
For more information call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.