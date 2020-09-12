Chaplain Michael Plum with the Mtn. View Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3009 invites the public to a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. today.
The ceremony, to take place at the post at 1503 N. Y Highway in Mtn. View, is an opportunity for the public to learn how the American flag is retired and disposed of, said Plum. All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
For more information call 417-247-9771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.