“BRCA.”
Since 2013, when actress Angelina Jolie penned an editorial for the New York Times about the merits of genetic testing to identify mutant genes that may impact a person’s chances of developing breast cancer, the four letters have become a buzzword in women’s health circles.
But what is BRCA, and what does it mean for the general population?
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “BRCA” is short for “BReast CAncer gene.”
And according to Dr. Charles Morgan, oncologist at Ozarks Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center in West Plains, it affects a minuscule portion of the general public — and while it’s not a cause for panic, it should be taken seriously.
“BRCA is a hereditary form of breast cancer, a genetic susceptibility to breast cancer and ovarian cancer,” he explained.
There are two genes that everyone has: BRCA1 and BRCA2. In normal cells, according to the American Cancer Society, these cells help repair damaged DNA — but sometimes, mutations in these genes can lead to cancer.
Dr. Morgan says he’s not sure what percentage of the general population has one of these mutations, but it’s very small.
“It only accounts for, at most, maybe 5% of all breast cancer,” he says. “We don’t see very much of it here.” Asked how many cases the Cancer Treatment Center has seen in the last decade, he said he couldn’t give a hard number, but it was definitely not more than 10, and probably less than five.
“We do see a lot of women who have hereditary cancer,” he says. “Even with them, BRCA accounts for only 15%.”
There are certain factors that doctors look for when considering whether or not a patient may carry one of the mutations — and despite its relative infrequency, doctors are vigilant, says Morgan.
“If you are a carrier, you have an 80% chance of developing breast cancer or ovarian cancer in your lifetime,” he said. “It only affects a small percentage of the population, so we don’t want anyone to overreact, but if you do have it, it is significant.”
In addition to increasing the risks of breast and ovarian cancers in carriers, the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes also raise the chances of other cancers: uterine, pancreatic and prostate, for example.
In fact, the gene has become a big focus for researchers studying prostate cancer, Morgan says, using that information as an opportunity to issue a reminder that breast cancer an affect anyone.
“It’s important to talk about,” he says. “Men can get breast cancer, too.”
The BRCA genes are passed on to the next generation through both parents. If one parent carries the mutation, a child has a 50% chance of also being a carrier.
Because of this, Dr. Morgan says, it’s important to test someone who has been diagnosed with cancer if at all possible.
“For everybody out there to get testing, that’s not appropriate,” he cautions.
Factors such as a strong family history of breast cancer occurring in relatives younger than 50, and multiple first-degree relatives developing cancer are pretty good indicators that testing is warranted, says Morgan. And anyone who has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer should be tested.
“It’s better to test a person with cancer than someone who is worried,” he says. For one, a patient who tests negative for BRCA1 or BRCA2 can’t be sure a parent doesn’t have it — and therefore, can’t be sure a sibling doesn’t have it. While it may offer peace of mind for one person, it doesn’t mean peace of mind for the whole family.
Secondly, he says, the presence of cancer can help doctors narrow down which mutations to test for, reducing cost and increasing efficiency.
Morgan acknowledges, though, that it’s not always possible to test a family member who has been diagnosed with cancer. In those cases, he says, if there is a strong family history, doctors may decide it’s still a good idea for an individual patient to have genetic testing done.
So what happens if the indicators are there and testing finds the mutant gene? Morgan says many women opt for preventative oophorectomies and mastectomies — surgical removal of ovaries and breasts. Those procedures alone can reduce the risk by as much as 95%, he says.
In addition, once aware of a mutation, doctors can be more proactive, starting cancer screening younger and using MRI technology, which is not recommended for the general public due to its high sensitivity, Morgan says.
All of this accompanies the standard procedures recommended for all women: regular breast self-examinations, mammograms and ultrasounds performed periodically, but with more frequency for those carrying the mutations.
There are a number of resources available for anyone who wants to learn more about BRCA mutations. In addition to talking to one’s regular health care provider, Morgan recommends the American Cancer Society, and adds that a quick Google search will bring up many credible sources of information.
The Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine, the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, lists a wealth of resources online at www.basser.org/patients-families/support-and-resources.
Dr. Morgan is board certified in both oncology and hematology. As a medical oncologist, he specializes in diagnosing and treating patients with cancer using chemotherapy or other medications. Dr. Morgan received his medical degree from the University of South Dakota. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Youngstown Hospital Association, Youngstown, Ohio. He completed fellowships at Youngstown Hospital Association and Michigan State University.
OMC Cancer Treatment Center was designed with patients’ comfort and safety in mind and is equipped to provide high-quality, compassionate care to patients in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas. Located in the Shaw Medical Building, the center offers patients the same leading edge cancer treatment they can receive in progressive cancer treatment centers across the country, say hospital officials. The OMC Cancer Treatment Center first opened its doors in 1998, and currently sees more than 400 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year, plus hundreds more who receive ongoing cancer treatment.
