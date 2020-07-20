The Howell County Commission will discuss a low-water crossing repair, property tax valuations and CARES Act funding for rural schools at its regular Monday meeting.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. The first item on the agenda is approval of June tax assessment abatement and additions.
A contract agreement between the commission and T&J Concrete for the repair of a low-water crossing will be reviewed and considered.
At 11 a.m., the Board of Equalization is scheduled to meet and hear appeals of assessed property valuations brought before the commission, and then at 2 p.m., representatives of area K-8 schools are set to meet with commissioners to discuss CARES Act funding.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests present will be recognized.
The Howell County Commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
