Anna M. Hambelton, 61, of Dora, has died of injuries suffered in a crash involving a semitruck at 7:13 p.m. Monday, reports the West Plains Police Department.
The crash occurred at the intersection of north U.S. 63, CC Highway and Gibson Avenue in West Plains.
According to the report from West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, a northbound semitruck approached a traffic signal as it was changing from green to yellow and then to red, failing to yield as a westbound passenger vehicle began to cross U.S. 63 from Gibson to CC Highway.
The passenger of vehicle, Hambelton, was taken to Ozarks Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, said Monticelli. The driver of that vehicle, whose identity has not been released, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Springfield, the chief said, adding the driver of the semitruck was not injuried.
According to Monticelli, the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.