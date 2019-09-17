What a glorious day in Heaven on Aug. 18, 2019, with the arrival of Sheila Kay (Cawvey) Boggess!
Sheila was born March 27, 1957, to Marshall and Janet (Bridgman) Cawvey in West Plains, Mo.
Sheila came to know the Lord at a young age and spent much of her life sharing her faith and ministering to others. Over the years she was involved in many ministries, including Campus Crusade for Christ, Samaritan’s Purse, Epiphany Ministries of Texas (youth ministry to incarcerated youth), Sunday school, Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, a mission trip to Haiti, ministry to Kenyan Youth, Walk to Emmaus Ministry and others.
She financially supported missionaries in Italy and Chad. Sheila helped organize the first Relay for Life in Mtn. Home, Ark., and participated for several years.
Sheila spent her elementary years at Glenwood School where she graduated out of the eighth grade as salutatorian. She graduated as an honor student from West Plains High School where she received the Best Citizen Award, the top award given to graduating seniors. She attended Hillsdale Freewill Baptist College in Moore, Okla., and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Mo.
Sheila had a long career in journalism working as a newspaper reporter, copy editor and managing editor. She also worked in public relations.
Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 36-plus years, Bob Boggess, Lebanon, Ind.; her parents Marshall and Janet Cawvey of West Plains; one son Benjamin Boggess and wife Kristin, Fort Meade, Md.; three daughters Bunny Boggess, Frankfort, Ind., Stacey Boggess Coon and husband Curtis, Lanhaina, Hawaii, and Janna McFeely, Lebanon, Ind. She is also survived by four siblings: Marsha Cawvey, West Plains; Von Cawvey and wife Jan, Anchorage, Alaska; Robin Torretta and husband Terry, Farmington, Mo.; Terri Tomlinson and husband Brian, West Plains; and one sister-in-law, Tammy Cawvey Warren, Hawaii. Ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Her brother Craig Cawvey preceded her in death in 2002.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 1814 County Road 6460, West Plains, Mo. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and the service will start at 2 p.m. Reverend Dale Skiles and Reverend Ron Babbitt will be officiating the service.
