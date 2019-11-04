An Arkansas man died of injuries suffered in a crash at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on V Highway a mile east of Myrtle in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Michael E. Brown, 48, Ravenden, Ark., was driving east when his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a driveway approach. The vehicle then rolled multiple times, throwing Brown from the vehicle.
The report shows Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary at 9:15 p.m.
The death marks the 38th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2019 compared to 34 in the same time frame last year.
