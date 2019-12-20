Dear Santa,
My name is Knox. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have I have been playing with Hoyt.
I have also I have also played with my fried outside.
I want a Lew’s fishing pole.
I need ang r gun with scpe.
I’ll wear Stephn curry clothes.
I’ll read basketball bookes.
Sincerely, Knox
• • •
To: Santa
From: Jackab
West Plont
thank you Santa
toy car Big
fire man toy
toy batman
hulk toy
hulk blackent
hulk shoes
thank you
• • •
To: Santa
from: Jayson
West Plainse
Dear Santa: I want a
- hoverboard
- Airsoft guns
- computer
- fishing pole
- dirt bike
- X-box one
- drum set
- Pant Ball guns
- nija sowrd
- remote cotnrol tank
- pet Lizerd
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following letters came in the same blue envelope addressed “To: Santa”)
12-2019
Dear Santa
i phone 11,
Shoes,
Jeans/Shirt with Jewelery.
Lap top.
harD back kids book.
Desk with Rolling Chair
new puppie Binder
BarBie Doll House
School Supplies
New coloring case
Fit bit
Corrine Martin
graDe 6th
South Fork
12-2019
Dear Santa
1 i Phone 5
2 shcool supply
3 Doll’s
4 LOL Doll’s
5 Squishy
6 tablet
7 slime
8 sketch book
9 sandel’s
10 Boot’s
11 slippers
12 pj’s
13 Jeep
14 koocing set
15 Lock Box
16 Fit Bit
17 Addida’s
bove santa From: Arrianna Martin 5th Grade southfork
12-2019
Dear Santa
I wold like
1 nike & adidas shoes
2 some toy cars
3 are c-car monster truck
4 Poxemon
5 tool set
6 lightning mcQeen car
7 Batman toy
8 Bike
9 PaJamas & Slippers
10 Sleeping Bag
11 light up shoes
12 Lectifier
love trystin (drawn heart) Martin 4th grade southfork
• • •
Elisa York
(redacted) County Road 8130
West Plains, MO 65775
Santa Claus
North Pole
Elise York
DeAr SANtA,
ElF SUIT
SKaTe BOArD
POGO Stick
SCIence KIT
ROBOTiCS KIT
SKip It
Bike
Pony and Unicorn in a barn
• • •
To: Santa
North Pole
from: Tristan
From: Tristan
TO: Santa
I would like a new tractor and a truck and trailer.
• • •
To: Santa
From: Erick
Dear Santa,
All I want for christmas is a baby brother.
Thank you for all you do.
Erick
• • •
TO SANTA
Dear Santa,
This year I would like,
1. Baby doll high chair
2. kitchen set
- pots
3. Big Doll (Baby)
Laura G
• • •
A Letter to Santa Claus
Dear, Santa,
I want a stuffted raindear,
and a book,
internet,
Thank you! =)
• • •
From Aliyah
To: Santa
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I want a doll with brown hair and rainbow circle on her cheek, a butterlfy, Kristof, Elsa, Olaf, Gaston, and Hans.
Sincerely, Aliyah
• • •
(redacted) Moave West Plains
To Santa
From Alex PS
I WaNt a iPad aNd a iPhoNe aNd a PS4 aNd a Puppe aNd a Remote cuchal aNd a Flat SreN TV55 aNd a ForNint gun.
• • •
from Lil’ Markie
To SANTA
12-7-2019
DeAr SAntA,
I wouLd LIKe,
- record Player.
- fIre dragon
diary withLock
MiLo AnDoTIS
remoTe poLicecar
roBoTDOg
NiNja suiT
Mouse traP game
Pie in The Face
Love, MarKiE
MArk KBhcnmoh
ScOOTer
• • •
if you git this letr Ples git me a Bike and a lot of LOL dolls
to north pole
Dear Santa my name is Mallorie
I wunt a bike
and I wunt a Lot of LOL dolls
• • •
Slade J
West Plains, MO
To: Santa
North Pole
Dear Santa
I have been so good this year. I cannot wait for Christmas! This year I want a mega Grave Digger Monster Jam RC monster truck! I hope you have a safe flight! I love you!
Love, Slade J.
• • •
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinleigh and I am 2 years old.
I have been very good this year, and would like to ask for babydolls for Christmas.
P.S. Mommy had to help me write this, as you probably don’t read 2 year old well!
Love,
Kinleigh H., age 2
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Robyn Vanatter’s first grade class at Richards Elementary School.)
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a box of logo zoo set. I would like a pet hejhog. Tell yr ran dear that I love them.
Love,
Kiki Antrim
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
12/7/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a phon. I wouldlike a huvr bord. Tel Rudolf Hi.
Love,
William Bark
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
12/6/19
Dear Santa, I have ben a vere goob girl. I would like a tablit I would like ninindow Sich. Tel Rudolf Hi.
Love,
Shaylynn Henderson
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a toy dragon. Than you for Your elf.
Love,
Heilo Russe
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a fon. I would like a babydol. Tell Rurdof I love him.
Love,
Annabell Collins
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a outstanding girl. I would like a notindo swich. I would like a phone. Tell Rudolf I love him. I would like a puppy pleas and a diary.
Love,
Patience Work
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a toy babe dol. I would like a JoJo dol. I love yr elf.
Love,
Brynlee Krusen
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a cridrslap rap. I woud like a JoJo dol. Tel Roodof I sed Hi.
Love,
Aspen Mizer
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I woud like a hamstr. I woud like a dirt bik. Tell Feeny I love him.
Love,
Max Whisenant
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a toy bune. I would lik a phon. I would like a jojo dol. I love your elfs.
Love,
Haiden Henderson
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 6
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a great boy. I would like a star wars toy with a ligt sabr. I like the elf you give us hi is nice his name Buddy. I love you.
Love,
Lewis Adams
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I an an ouwtstanding girl. I would like a baby Yoda plushy. I would like an x box 1. Thx for giving us Buddy. I love you.
Love,
Miyah Bridges
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have beena a good girl. I would like a toy uncorn. I would like a rel toy bade dol. Tel Rudolf I sed Hi.
Love,
Hailey Guerrero
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would like a toy dragon. I would like a toy unicorn. I would like a elf on the shelf. I love you Santa.
Love,
Lillian Maggard
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I woudl like logos. I would like a viteo game. Tal Rudof I Zane sad hi.
Ho Ho Ho
Love,
Zane Holmes
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
12/6/19
Dear Santa,
I Love You
For Christmas I wud like a lego train. I will lev you cookies and milk.
Love,
Lifaen Smith
Richards School
Grade 1 Age 7
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Blaine Rybolt’s kindergarten class at Fairview School.)
Dear Santa,
I would like a motor cycle and can I have a dirt bike too.
Love, Davyn
Dear Santa,
I want a truck with shiny wheels on it.
Love, Flint
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa,
Can I have a really big transformer?
Love, Deagon
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy bike for my Barbie dolls. Thank you. I love you.
Love, Elana
Dear Santa,
I want troll stuff, and a new kite. That’s all.
Love, Kylee
Dear Santa,
I want a baby hatchable that hatches two babies.
Love, Gabi
Dear Santa,
I want an elf, a pet bird, and a big hatchable with the big eggs for Christmas.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I want a Bat Bot Extreme.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want an Air Evac Life Team Helicopter. I love you.
Love, Brylee
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me some money.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a toy elf.
Love, Barett
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard, a Barbie house, a stuffed animal big unicorn.
Love, Aubry
Dear Santa,
I want a real kitchen that can actually bake.
Love, Havyn
Dear Santa,
I want a new game.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a space station. I really want that so can you give me that because I want it. Thank you.
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa,
I want a new tablet that has a dirt bike game on it.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I want a robot.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
I want a hatchable, and a tiger, and a squeaky dog toy for my mom’s dog, Charlie. I want something for grandpa’s dog, a squeaky dog bone. And something for mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa.
Love, Ashlynn
. . .
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me a crystal doll? I will leave cookies and milk in the livingroom for you.
Love, Haley Smith
PS Thank you
. . .
Dear Santa,
I want a basket ball goal to hang on my door. I also want new underwear, a new basket ball, a new tablet, my life asseries, my life doll sleep over host, new battry for my fitbit, new case for my fitbit, glow in the dark connect 4 shots, fur real shooting stuff. Headphones for shooting and a back pack for shooting suplys.
Love, Addison
. . .
Dear Santa,
I want a paw patrol water with the games on it. And new underwear.
Love, Kai
. . .
Dear, Santa
I know Christmas is right around the corner but I would like to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like some lol dolls and hatchimals. I hope you don’t have too many people to deliver toys to but I would really like some. I hope its not too much. To Santa Clause from Bryley Jayne Arthurs
