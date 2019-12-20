Dear Santa,

My name is Knox. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have I have been playing with Hoyt. 

I have also I have also played with my fried outside.

I want a Lew’s fishing pole.

I need ang r gun with scpe.

I’ll wear Stephn curry clothes.

I’ll read basketball bookes.

Sincerely, Knox

• • •

To: Santa

From: Jackab

West Plont

thank you Santa

toy car Big

fire man toy

toy batman

hulk toy

hulk blackent

hulk shoes

thank you

• • •

To: Santa

from: Jayson

West Plainse

Dear Santa: I want a

- hoverboard

- Airsoft guns

- computer

- fishing pole

- dirt bike

- X-box one

- drum set

- Pant Ball guns

- nija sowrd

- remote cotnrol tank

- pet Lizerd

• • •

(Editor’s note: The following letters came in the same blue envelope addressed “To: Santa”)

12-2019

Dear Santa

i phone 11,

Shoes,

Jeans/Shirt with Jewelery.

Lap top.

harD back kids book.

Desk with Rolling Chair

new puppie Binder

BarBie Doll House

School Supplies

New coloring case

Fit bit

Corrine Martin

graDe 6th

South Fork

12-2019

Dear Santa

1 i Phone 5

2 shcool supply

3 Doll’s

4 LOL Doll’s

5 Squishy

6 tablet

7 slime

8 sketch book

9 sandel’s

10 Boot’s

11 slippers

12 pj’s

13 Jeep

14 koocing set

15 Lock Box

16 Fit Bit

17 Addida’s

bove santa From: Arrianna Martin 5th Grade southfork

12-2019 

Dear Santa

I wold like

1 nike & adidas shoes

2 some toy cars

3 are c-car monster truck

4 Poxemon

5 tool set

6 lightning mcQeen car

7 Batman toy

8 Bike

9 PaJamas & Slippers

10 Sleeping Bag

11 light up shoes

12 Lectifier

love trystin (drawn heart) Martin 4th grade southfork

• • •

Elisa York 

West Plains, MO 65775

West Plains, MO 65775 

Santa Claus

North Pole

Elise York

DeAr SANtA,

ElF SUIT

SKaTe BOArD

POGO Stick

SCIence KIT

ROBOTiCS KIT

SKip It

Bike

Pony and Unicorn in a barn

• • •

To: Santa 

North Pole

from: Tristan

From: Tristan

TO: Santa

I would like a new tractor and a truck and trailer.

• • •

To: Santa

From: Erick

Dear Santa,

All I want for christmas is a baby brother.

Thank you for all you do.

Erick

• • •

TO SANTA

Dear Santa,

This year I would like,

1. Baby doll high chair

2. kitchen set 

- pots

3. Big Doll (Baby)

Laura G

 • • •

A Letter to Santa Claus

Dear, Santa,

I want a stuffted raindear,

and a book,

internet,

Thank you! =)

• • •

From Aliyah

To: Santa

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. I want a doll with brown hair and rainbow circle on her cheek, a butterlfy, Kristof, Elsa, Olaf, Gaston, and Hans.

Sincerely, Aliyah

• • •

West Plains

To Santa

From Alex PS

I WaNt a iPad aNd a iPhoNe aNd a PS4 aNd a Puppe aNd a Remote cuchal aNd a Flat SreN TV55 aNd a ForNint gun.

 • • •

from Lil’ Markie

To SANTA

12-7-2019

DeAr SAntA,

I wouLd LIKe,

- record Player.

- fIre dragon

diary withLock

MiLo AnDoTIS

remoTe poLicecar

roBoTDOg

NiNja suiT

Mouse traP game

Pie in The Face

Love, MarKiE

MArk KBhcnmoh

ScOOTer

• • •

if you git this letr Ples git me a Bike and a lot of LOL dolls

to north pole

Dear Santa my name is Mallorie

I wunt a bike

and I wunt a Lot of LOL dolls

 • • • 

Slade J

West Plains, MO

To: Santa

North Pole

Dear Santa

I have been so good this year. I cannot wait for Christmas! This year I want a mega Grave Digger Monster Jam RC monster truck! I hope you have a safe flight! I love you!

Love, Slade J.

• • •

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinleigh and I am 2 years old. 

I have been very good this year, and would like to ask for babydolls for Christmas.

P.S. Mommy had to help me write this, as you probably don’t read 2 year old well!

Love, 

Kinleigh H., age 2

 • • •

(Editor’s note: The following are from Robyn Vanatter’s first grade class at Richards Elementary School.)

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a box of logo zoo set. I would like a pet hejhog. Tell yr ran dear that I love them.

Love,

Kiki Antrim

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

12/7/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a phon. I wouldlike a huvr bord. Tel Rudolf Hi.

Love,

William Bark

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

12/6/19

Dear Santa, I have ben a vere goob girl. I would like a tablit I would like ninindow Sich. Tel Rudolf Hi.

Love,

Shaylynn Henderson

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa, 

I have been a good boy. I would like a toy dragon. Than you for Your elf.

Love,

Heilo Russe

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a fon. I would like a babydol. Tell Rurdof I love him.

Love,

Annabell Collins

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a outstanding girl. I would like a notindo swich. I would like a phone. Tell Rudolf I love him. I would like a puppy pleas and a diary.

Love,

Patience Work

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a toy babe dol. I would like a JoJo dol. I love yr elf.

Love,

Brynlee Krusen

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a cridrslap rap. I woud like a JoJo dol. Tel Roodof I sed Hi. 

Love,

Aspen Mizer

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 6

12/6/19

Dear Santa, 

I have been a good boy. I woud like a hamstr. I woud like a dirt bik. Tell Feeny I love him.

Love,

Max Whisenant

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a toy bune. I would lik a phon. I would like a jojo dol. I love your elfs.

Love, 

Haiden Henderson

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 6

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a great boy. I would like a star wars toy with a ligt sabr. I like the elf you give us hi is nice his name Buddy. I love you.

Love,

Lewis Adams

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I an an ouwtstanding girl. I would like a baby Yoda plushy. I would like an x box 1. Thx for giving us Buddy. I love you.

Love,

Miyah Bridges

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have beena a good girl. I would like a toy uncorn. I would like a rel toy bade dol. Tel Rudolf I sed Hi.

Love,

Hailey Guerrero

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a toy dragon. I would like a toy unicorn. I would like a elf on the shelf. I love you Santa.

Love,

Lillian Maggard

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I woudl like logos. I would like a viteo game. Tal Rudof I Zane sad hi.

Ho Ho Ho

Love,

Zane Holmes

Richards School

Grade 1 Age 7

12/6/19

Dear Santa,

I Love You

For Christmas I wud like a lego train. I will lev you cookies and milk. 

Love,

Lifaen Smith

Richards School 

Grade 1 Age 7

• • •

(Editor’s note: The following are from Blaine Rybolt’s kindergarten class at Fairview School.)

Dear Santa,

I would like a motor cycle and can I have a dirt bike too. 

Love, Davyn

Dear Santa, 

I want a truck with shiny wheels on it.

Love, Flint

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa, 

Can I have a really big transformer?

Love, Deagon

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy bike for my Barbie dolls. Thank you. I love you.

Love, Elana

Dear Santa, 

I want troll stuff, and a new kite. That’s all. 

Love, Kylee

Dear Santa,

I want a baby hatchable that hatches two babies.

Love, Gabi

Dear Santa, 

I want an elf, a pet bird, and a big hatchable with the big eggs for Christmas.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, 

I want a Bat Bot Extreme. 

Love, Jayden

Dear Santa, 

I want an Air Evac Life Team Helicopter. I love you. 

Love, Brylee

Dear Santa, 

I want you to bring me some money.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a toy elf. 

Love, Barett

Dear Santa, 

I want a skateboard, a Barbie house, a stuffed animal big unicorn. 

Love, Aubry

Dear Santa, 

I want a real kitchen that can actually bake. 

Love, Havyn

Dear Santa,

I want a new game.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa, 

Please bring me a space station. I really want that so can you give me that because I want it. Thank you. 

Love, Matthew 

Dear Santa,

I want a new tablet that has a dirt bike game on it.

Love, Easton 

Dear Santa, 

I want a robot.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I want a hatchable, and a tiger, and a squeaky dog toy for my mom’s dog, Charlie. I want something for grandpa’s dog, a squeaky dog bone. And something for mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa.

Love, Ashlynn

. . .

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a crystal doll? I will leave cookies and milk in the livingroom for you.

Love, Haley Smith

PS Thank you

. . .

Dear Santa,

I want a basket ball goal to hang on my door. I also want new underwear, a new basket ball, a new tablet, my life asseries, my life doll sleep over host, new battry for my fitbit, new case for my fitbit, glow in the dark connect 4 shots, fur real shooting stuff.  Headphones for shooting and a back pack for shooting suplys.

Love, Addison

. . .

Dear Santa,

I want a paw patrol water with the games on it. And new underwear.

Love, Kai

. . .

Dear, Santa

I know Christmas is right around the corner but I would like to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like some lol dolls and hatchimals. I hope you don’t have too many people to deliver toys to but I would really like some. I hope its not too much. To Santa Clause from Bryley Jayne Arthurs

