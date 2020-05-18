The West Plains City Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane, for a work session.
According to the agenda, the city council will discuss the employee compensation study.
The council will then meet in special session to approve the employee compensation study at 4 p.m. May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.