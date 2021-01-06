Virgelene Nelson, 85, West Plains. Died at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities investigating shooting death near Koshkonong
- Reported Christmas Day fracas leads to assault charges for Alton woman
- Subject of 3-day manhunt arrested Sunday
- David Blankenship
- Teen dies in Christmas Eve crash near Dora
- 17 dogs seized from Cedar Ridge Australians in Alton
- Jacob Hammond
- Luella Pamperien
- Alexander Clark
- Missouri preparations for bicentennial celebration underway as Texas County receives bicentennial banner
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.