The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the closures of two area highways for repairs, W Highway in Douglas County and M Highway in Texas County.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily starting today and continuing through Monday, W Highway will be closed from AH Highway to Highway 14 in Douglas County. Transportation department crews will be replacing pipe under the road.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the M Highway bridge over Roubidoux Creek, between Roubidoux Road and Peace Chapel Road in Texas County, will be closed as crews perform bridge repairs.
All work is to be done as weather permits.
Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers should use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
