Bakersfield School students will return to classes at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 13. High schoolers will be dismissed daily at 3:36 p.m., and elementary students, at 3:43 p.m.
Meal prices will remain the same with no change from last year.
An open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
The majority of elementary school supplies will be provided, as elementary teachers do a fundraiser each year to help with that. A minimal list is available on the district website at www.bakersfield.k12.mo.us or on the Bakersfield School District app, which can be downloaded for free on Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.