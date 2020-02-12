Cody Rogers and Ciera Gariepy of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Daxe Wayne, born Dec. 9 at 8:40 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. His sibling is Oakley, 1. His grandparents are Kyle and Valeen Gariepy, West Plains, Carl and Evina Rogers, Stockton, and Donnie and Peggy Roland, Mtn. View.
Katie Wilson of Brixey is the mother of a son, Kristian Allen-Lee, born Dec. 10 at 7:42 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His sibling is Corbin, 7. His grandparents are Jesse and Sandy Wilson, Brixey.
Robert Perkins and Ruth Smith of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Grace Elizabeth, born Dec. 11 at 6:12 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Brayden, 12, Hunter, 7, and Levi, 6.
Clayton and Hope Smith are parents of a daughter, Chloe Ruth, born Dec. 12 at 5:29 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Hayden, 13. Her grandparents are Kemberly Harris, Jeffrey Harris, Dennis Smith and Elizabeth Smith, all of West Plains.
Levi Coffel and Ashley Corkin of West Plains are parents of a son, Aiden Michael Wade, born Dec. 14 at 1:32 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 3 1/2 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Dawn Jensen, Amanda Coffel and Jeff Coffel, all of West Plains.
Jeffrey McCrone and Alora Eggert are parents of a son, Camryn Ryker-Keith, born Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Trenton, 10, Hailey, 9, Kaiden, 4, and Lucian, 2.
Lynsey Bales of West Plains is the mother of a son, Wyatt James, born Dec. 18 at 8:28 a.m. He weighed 4 pounds 6 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Tyson, 10, and Brody, 7. His grandparents are Kenneth and Elizabeth Kuk, Caulfield.
Joseph and Samantha Driscoll of West Plains are parents of a son, Kayce James, born Dec. 18 at 5:37 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. His grandparents are Larry and Melissa Johnson, and Joe and Linda Driscoll, all of West Plains.
Derek and Nikki Morrison of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Indie Nicole, born Dec. 18 She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Luke 16, Reese, 15, Jenna 13, Jude, 12, Chase, 10, and Quinn, 8. Her grandparents are Henry and Carolyn Chitwood, Willow Springs, and Carol Morrison.
Kolin Parker and Shiann Bradshaw of West Plains are parents of a son, Zayden Lee, born Dec. 18 at 10:53 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Steve Bradshaw, Norwood, and Angela Gourly, Kelly Parker and Christina Tyer, all of West Plains.
Patrick Downen and Cheyenne Henry of Thayer are parents of a daughter, Kaisleigh Graice, born Dec. 21 at 10:17 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Her sibling is Rayne, 3. Her grandparents are Shirley Henry, Thayer, and Michael and Stacie Downen.
Jaxon Collins and Amanda Brege of West Plains are parents of a son, Jensen Lane, born Dec. 23 at 7:42 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Jameson, 1. His grandparents are Jason and Julie Brege, Pottersville, and Jennifer Merck, West Plains.
Miera Thomas of West Plains is the mother of a son, Kannen James, born Dec. 30 at 12:30 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Jeremiah, 5.
Evan and Megan Moffis of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emery Nicole, born Dec. 30 at 5:53 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her siblings are Eli, 8, and Lainey, 6. Her grandparents are Craig and Sherri Hensley, and Michael and Karen Moffis, all of West Plains.
Jayce and Annalise Yarber are parents of a daughter, Dorothy, born Jan. 1 at 2:15 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 22 inches long. Her grandparents are Judd and Lisa Barstow, and Roland and Tami Yarber, all of West Plains.
Steve Ford and Miranda Crabtree of Alton are parents of a daughter, Journey Kaye, born Jan. 2 at 7:18 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her siblings are Terena, 29, Scott, 26, Chris, 27, Dayton, 6, and Harley, 2.
Dustin Howard and Ashley Johnston of Bakersfield are parents of a son, Justus Scott Edward, born Jan. 4 at 7 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Gary and Brenda Johnston, Bakersfield, and Tina Harned, Mena, Ark.
James Perrin and Leslie Scally of Mammoth Spring, Ark., are parents of a daughter, Serenity Rayne, born Jan. 5 at 3:38 a.m. She weighed 9 pounds 14 ounces. Her siblings are Sawyer, 25, Chance, 6, and Adrian, 1. Her grandparents are Jennifer Farrier, Lawrence, Kan., and Larry and Tammy Hughes, Thayer.
Michael and Roseanna Wilson of West Plains are parents of a son, Maddox Alexander, born Jan. 7 at 10:08 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Zak, 13, and Chase, 9. His grandparents are David and Nadia Watson, Pottersville, Ernesto and Martha Alba, Seal Beach, Calif., and Danny and Stacey Wilson, and Sandra and Jeff Henry, all of West Plains.
Marlin and Amy Gebert of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Elaina Louise, born Jan. 8 at 4:43 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. Her siblings are Wesley, 32, Johnny 28, Micki, 20, Christy, 15, Holly, 17, and Joe, 2.
Richard and Desiree Collins of Caulfield are parents of a son, Ryker, born Jan. 12 at 1:17 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Bentley, 6, and Kabella, 1. His grandparents are Dwanye and Renay Oliver, Bakersfield, Bob Collins, Gainesville, and Mary Collins, Summersville.
Nicholas and Ashley Schultz of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Natalie Faith, born Jan. 14 at 7:16 p.m. She weighed 4 pounds and was 16 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Evangeline, 2. Her grandparents are Steve and Christy Gray, Nevada, Scott and Melissa Aden, Waldo, Ark., and Kenneth and Susan Schultz, Springfield.
