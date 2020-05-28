Summer is just ahead — the perfect time of the year to enjoy the outdoors. But this year, summer fun will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri offers some safety tips to follow.
For those in communities that are reopening, it’s important to know what precautions to take in public settings:
Keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others. Wear cloth face coverings, especially in crowded areas, and do not place them on children younger than 2. Limit risks by reducing the number of places visited and exposure to other people.
Order food and other items for home delivery or curbside pickup, if possible, and visit the grocery store and other stores in person only when necessary.
Everyone should stay at home if they are sick.
WATER SAFETY
Many public pools and beaches may be closed. Follow the guidance of state and local officials.
When swimming, make sure the area is designated for it. Maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, between you and people who don’t live with you. Parents who don’t think their children can do that should come up with another activity.
Wear face coverings on land, but not in the water, as it may be difficult to breathe. Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.
An inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun, but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around the water.
Adults can take the new Red Cross free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course which focuses on the risks of drowning and how to minimize them, especially for young children.
GRILLING SAFETY
Summer is a popular time for grilling family meals at home, yet grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this, always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stays away from the grill, and keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire. Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.
