Cast members are needed for an upcoming outdoor production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer's Night Dream," says Director Wade Mattsfield.
The production will require about 22 roles, including nine men and 10 women. In addition, the production also has room for a small number of ensemble parts for all ages, regardless of gender. There will also be a need for understudies for each part.
In order to promote safety, the cast will be expected to observe a number of social distancing and hygiene practices while involved in the show. This will include wearing a mask during auditions and submitting to a temperature checks before entering the building.
Auditions for the two-act play will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1051 Preacher Roe Blvd. in West Plains.
Potential cast members should be prepared to go through a few acting exercises and do a cold reading. Those interested in auditioning can sign up here.
Performances will be given the weekends of Sept. 28 through 30 and Oct. 4 through 6.
For more information, contact Mattsfield by phone at 256-3407 or email, immanuellwp@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.