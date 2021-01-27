John Maguffee Jr.

John Frehlyn Maguffee Jr. (Junior) 88, of West Plains, Mo., departed this life on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. John died peacefully with family at his side.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. We mourn his loss and await seeing his renewed body and mind in glory. He was a good man and faithful servant of the Lord, a longtime member of Moko Church of Christ in Moko, Ark.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frehlyn and Faye Maguffee, and his sister Shirlene Chesnut and her husband Loyd.
John is survived by his brothers Willis Ray (Bill) and Norma Maguffee, Richard Gale and Karen Maguffee of Flint, Mich., sister, Carolyn Jo and Michael Langston of Urbana, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
John married Joyce Arlee Spoor on June 28, 1952, and to this union were born his four children: daughters Vicky Wilson (Doug) of Flint, Mich., Beth Stafford (Scott) of Manchester, Con., Bonnie Switzer (Jeff) of Sherwood, Ark., and son John David Maguffee of West Plains, Mo.; nine granddaughters, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
John retired from General Motors in Flint, Mich., in 1987 and made his home in West Plains.
In remembrance of John’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Paragould Children’s home: 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Salem Church of Christ in Salem, Ark., with Doug Wilson, Scott Stafford and Jeff Switzer officiating. Visitation was at 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Salem Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Mint Springs Cemetery in Lanton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark. Guests may sign an online registry at www.barkerfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.