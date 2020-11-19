In business for almost 70 years, Schwegman Office Supply offers services to West Plains and beyond. Schwegman offers office furniture/supplies, janitorial supplies, breakroom supplies, and ink/toner and copier sales and maintenance work.
The business also offers promotional products, school supplies and gaming chairs.
According to Store Manager Travis Dixon, what makes Schwegman stand out from its competition is its focus on prompt customer service.
“We try to answer every question promptly, supplying area businesses and the general public with same-day service,” he said.
A longtime business in West Plains, Schwegman started out on Court Square in 1952, before moving to its current location at 502 W. Broadway. In 1954, the company joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce.
The West Plains store has five employees and delivers to locations up to a 70-mile radius. There are also stores in Batesville and Jonesboro, Ark.
The business is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The website is www.schweg.com. Follow @Schwegman.Office.Supply.Arkansas on Facebook or call 256-4941 for more information.
