Carol Brown

A celebration of life service for Carol Jean Brown, 62, West Plains, Mo., will be held at a later date.
Ms. Brown passed away at 8:22 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at, Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1957, at West Plains, Mo., to Curtis Neal Brown and Mildred Stone Brown. Carol worked in admitting and was a switch board operator for many years at Ozarks Medical Center and had developed friendships with many first responders. She had an amazing capacity to love, and did so with everything she had. Carol was always looking out for others and trying to help.
Even though she never had children of her own, countless babies and littles, including so many nieces and nephews, were loved on by her over the years. Her family will miss her, but know without a doubt that she is running toward our Savior and singing in that Heavenly Choir with her precious Mama and Daddy, and brother. The family would like to thank all who have been so sweet to Carol through the years; she loved you all.
She is survived by one brother, Curtis Brown and wife Janet, Katy, Texas; one sister, Margaret Koontz and husband Henry, Springfield, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one brother, Larry Brown, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
