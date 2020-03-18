Baxter Regional Medical Center has announced it will again offer the Dr. Robert L. Kerr Medical/Dental Student Scholarship Program, established to assist medical and dental students from the Baxter Regional service area with tuition.
The goal of this scholarship is to encourage medical and dental students to practice in the Baxter Regional service area after completion of a medical or dental degree.
“We have great pride in our area medical and dental students, and are excited to offer this opportunity to them as we strive to remain comprehensive, independent and community driven,” said Ron Peterson, medical center president and CEO.
Scholarships are presented annually, and applications are available now for the 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible, students must show proof of enrollment in an accredited medical program leading to a degree of Medical Doctor or Doctor of Osteopathy, or accredited U.S. dental school leading to a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery or Doctor of Dental Medicine; and demonstrate permanent residency in the Baxter Regional designated service area.
That area includes the Arkansas counties of Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Sharp, Stone and Searcy, Arkansas, and in Missouri, Ozark County.
Students may apply online www.baxterregional.org/foundation/scholarships/kerr-medical-student-scholarship, or obtain an application from Rylie Barnes, physician and advanced provider recruiter, at 870-508-1010 or rabarnes@baxterregional.org.
Applications are due June 21, with scholarships awarded Aug. 1. Funding for the Kerr Scholarship is provided by Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation.
