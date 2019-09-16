National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist David Burton encourages individuals to celebrate the day by meeting their neighbors.
“Neighboring does take time and effort. But there are both personal and community benefits and being neighborly is easy to start,” said Burton. “What we do know is that in areas where people know the names of their neighbors crime is 60% lower.”
On Sept. 28, take the day to meet neighbors you do not already know. If you already know your neighbors then plan ahead and organize a neighborhood block party or work day.
Current research shows many Americans suffer from a lack of personal relationships, which leads to isolation, depression and anger. Meanwhile, less than 3% of Americans say they know the names of their neighbors, know a fact about them and have spoken to their neighbors in the last month.
“Knowing and using your neighbor’s name is the very first step forward,” said Burton.
Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Mont. came up with the idea of a national holiday recognizing the importance of good neighbors in 1971.
President Jimmy Carter first proclaimed this annual holiday in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities.
Since then, National Good Neighbor Day has been acknowledged by various levels of government and is celebrated every year on Sept. 28.
“National Good Neighbor Day is the perfect occasion to honor the people who make significant contributions to creating safer neighborhoods and stronger communities,” said Burton. “Your neighbors may need a friend or your neighbors might have skills to contribute.”
To schedule a program for your organization or neighborhood to learn how to begin neighboring or the importance of it, contact David Burton at the Greene County MU Extension office in Springfield, by telephone 417-881-8909 or email burtond@missouri.edu.
There will be learning group sessions on neighboring held between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., starting Friday, Sept. 27 and then every Friday in October at tables inside the Kum and Go at U.S. 60 and MM Highway in Republic. The community sessions are come and go.
Get resources to help with neighboring, such as a video explaining how to use the neighbor chart, and learn more online at extension.missouri.edu/greene.
Share experiences using the neighboring chart and give the extension office other feedback at www.surveymonkey.com/r/neighboring.
