Bobby Ray Floyd Jr., 33, West Plains, and Nicole Denise Floyd, 32, West Plains, Sept. 11, 2020, in West Plains. Officiated by Justin Lowe.
Jonathan Keith Kissinger, 30, Pomona, and Bethany Daniell Wilson, 23, Pomona, Jan. 3, 2021, in West Plains. Officiated by David Kissinger.
Matthew Trey Hinds, 19, West Plains, and Megan Wendy Jo Wells, 21, West Plains, Jan. 9, 2021, in Willow Springs. Officiated by Paige Davis-Topliff.
Ronald Leslie Becker II, 30, West Plains, and Sharon Renae Valbert, 22, West Plains, Jan. 13, 2021, in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
