Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner is set to meet with county commissioners Monday to discuss a new grant contract for $7,002.84.
The meeting will take place during the commission’s regular session, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday and will be held in the meeting room on the third floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners are also expected to approve commission records for the month of October.
Accounts payable will be approved and any guests present will be recognized.
The commission typically meets every Monday and Thursday; a meeting will not be held Thursday next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
