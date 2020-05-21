The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. today in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The council will approve minutes from April, bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and reports from the YMCA’s department head and board, according to the agenda.
For new business the council will get an update of the effects of the weather even which happened on May 4, discuss and approve the Missouri Department of Transportation District 9 Headquarters sublease agreement and a purchase order increase.
For old business, City Administrator Beverly Hicks will give an update on COVID-19 and the council will discuss Missouri’s action plan for disaster recovery DR-4317 from the April 2017 flooding.
