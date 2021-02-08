Two area men who did not wear seat belts were killed in separate crashes on Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Randy D. Brooks, 47, of West Plains, died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash which injured a Texas County man at 1 p.m. on U.S. 63, 5 miles south of Houston.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Brooks was southbound in a 2005 Ford Ranger that struck an oncoming 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the northbound lane. The driver of the Dodge was Michael T. Lee, 25, of Raymondville.
The report shows Brooks was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Doug Crase at 2:08 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported for Lee, who was wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to TCMH.
Tpr. Wiseman was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.D. Piccinino and Cpl. J.D. Wheeler.
Brooks’ death is the fifth traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2021, compared to two during the same time frame last year.
At 6:55 p.m. the same day, in Greene County, Joseph R. Pendarvis, 35, of Salem, Ark., died of injuries suffered in a crash on CC Highway, 4.5 miles west of Fair Grove.
Tpr. G.T. Hackett with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Pendarvis was westbound in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the road and overturned.
Dr. Bernard Griesemer of Mercy Hospital pronounced Pendarvis dead at 7:29 p.m., at the scene.
The death marks the 14th traffic fatality in the Troop D region for 2021, compared to nine during the same time frame last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.