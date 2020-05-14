Thirty-six West Plains High School seniors received medals recognizing their achievement of summa cum laude status at a drive-through ceremony held Tuesday evening and broadcast via FM radio to student family members, faculty and other attendees parked in the high school parking lot.
Rather than clapping, attendees showed their support by honking car horns or flashing lights.
High School Principal Jack Randolph addressed the students before the ceremony and praised them as “great leaders in our school,” then called each name and read the students' biographies as they drove or were driven around to the south doors near the cafeteria to collect their award.
Awards were presented by West Plains R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson and West Plains High School Counselor Raegan Fox.
West Plains Rotary Club President Heather Fisher; Secretary Anna Michel; Club Communications Officer, Admin Chair and Executive Secretary Ramona Heiney; Past President Bronwen Madden; and member Kevin Gleghorn were also on hand to congratulate the recipients.
The Rotarians guided traffic, encouraged the youth to adopt the goals of Rotary as they enter into their adult lives and gave each student a coin printed with the four-way test of Rotary.
Fisher encouraged the graduates to remember, as they go through life, the values of Rotary and its four-way test – Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? She also encouraged them to consider joining Rotary in the future.
The Rotary Club normally hosts a banquet for summa cum laude students each year, but those plans had to be altered due to continued pandemic social distancing guidelines that have caused large group gatherings of all kinds to be canceled over the past few months.
Summa cum laude students graduating in the top 10% of the Class of 2020 are Jacob Ackerson, Samantha Ball, Nate Bramwell, Sydney Bruesch, Kassidy Bush, Mason Cochran, Hannah E. Collins, Hannah G. Collins, Cassidy Cunningham, Maggi Davidson, Andrea Decker, Rebecca Ford, Mia Harris, Allison Holesapple, Chloe Howell, Thomas Keller, Grace Kimmons, Wesley Laughary, Ethan Malam, Chaney Martin, Miriam Mattsfield, Lakelen Murphy, Jacob Newberry, Madison Newton, Madison Noakes, Mikayla Pyatt, Katie Pham, Faith Schilmoeller, Phillip Sheridan, Elizabeth Stokes, Grace Sydow, Abigail Thompson, Ashton Tilson, Taylor Vonallmen, Matthew Watkins and Ellie Walker.
