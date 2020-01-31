Passersby on Grace Avenue in West Plains may notice a stir of activity at one of the street’s historic homes. After a couple inadvertently found themselves the new owners of the 130-year-old structure at 801 Grace Ave., they set out on a project they have dubbed “Saving Grace.
“We weren’t sure what to do with the house, but once we walked through it and saw that it had good bones, we knew we wanted to try and save it,” said Dee McShane, who purchased the house with her husband, Dr. Patrick McShane. “We’ve been calling the project Saving Grace.”
For much of West Plains’ history, Grace Avenue, located east of Court Square, was home to some of the more stately residences in town. But in recent years, the sense of pride the neighborhood was once known for has shifted to a sense of fatigue.
Visitors and residents to the neighborhood may have noticed a number of late 19th century and early 20th century homes falling into disrepair, abandoned or being torn down, leaving empty lots and urban prairies.
In November 2019, one such house, 919 Grace Ave., was demolished after it was found repairs to save the building would be to be too costly.
Across town, in Butler Children’s Park, a house built 113 years ago by a prominent figure in West Plains history, Robert Sanford Hogan, is slated to be demolished after city officials, bolstered by voters who cast ballots in agreement, determined rehabilitation of the home was likely too expensive.
To some it may seem as though West Plains is losing its history, and with it, its sense of self.
According to realtor Jeff Tune, who sold the property at 801 Grace Ave. to the McShanes, that house was built in the early 1890s and was one of the first homes in West Plains to have running water, provided by a rain water collection system in the attic.
The McShanes say they’re trying to save a little part of West Plains history and hope to see Grace Avenue restored to its previous glory.
The couple have begun work to restore the house at 801 Grace Ave. after purchasing the property late last year.
According Dr. McShane, the house was abandoned and has been vacant for about 15 years. It was in pretty rough shape due to the poor condition of its foundation and water damage, he said.
“We’re going to move the house completely off the old foundation and put in a new concrete basement,” he explained. The work of lifting the house and moving it is being done by Ronnie Howard and his work crew from Dora.
“They’re doing a fantastic job,” Dr. McShane said.
He said the crew hopes to have the house completely moved by next week, weather permitting.
Dee, who manages her husband’s offices for his podiatry practice in Springfield and West Plains, explained that the couple initially bought the cottage at 119 S. College St. What they didn’t realize, she said, was the cottage came with the house on Grace.
The McShanes have both said that that they aren’t sure what they want to do with the house once they are done refurbishing it, and they aren’t sure how long it will take, but they aren’t really thinking about that right now.
“We still have a lot of work to be done,” Patrick said.
