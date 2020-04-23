Dale Mitchell

Dale Henry Mitchell, 72, Caulfield, Mo., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1947, at Elijah, Mo., to Q. L. Mitchell and Georgia Gertrude Casey Mitchell. On Oct. 19, 1968, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Patsy Ann Kesner.
Mr. Mitchell worked at Baxter Lab before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and talking with people; he loved his grandkids, kids and his wife. Mr. Mitchell was a member of Fowler Chapel Church; he was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his wife Pat Mitchell, of the family home; two children Daphne Stokes and husband Donald, West Plains, Mo., and Liz Clements and husband Jeff, Mtn. Home,
Ark.; four grandchildren Tyler Williams and wife Jaden, Caulfield, Mo., Nate Williams, Caulfield, Mo., Olivia Clements, Mtn. Home, Ark., and Lincoln Clements, Mtn. Home, Ark.; two great-grandchildren Kabella and Kreed; one sister Carolyn Joy Brown and husband David; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
