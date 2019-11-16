The second meeting of the new Civil War Interest Group will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Ozark County Historium, 361 Main St. in Gainesville.
At the group’s initial meeting, attendees decided the focus of Thursday’s meeting would be “Violent Events in Ozark County During the Civil War.”
Anyone who would like to share their family’s story or learn more about what went on in Ozark County during that disastrous time is invited to join the group for sharing, discussion and coffee. The group is open to anyone who would like to participate, and the Historium is easily accessible to those with disabilities.
Meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes.
For more information, email Marc Ramsey at marcusd1949@gmail.com, or call him at 417-546-7170. Interested parties may also contact the Historium at 417-679-2400 or ozarkco1@ozarkcountyhistory.org.
