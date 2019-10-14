Albert French

Funeral services for Albert E. French, 89, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
He was born the son of the late John Travis French and Ethel Jane Hitt French, on Nov. 28, 1929, in Marked Tree, Ark., and died at his home Oct. 12, 2019, in Caulfield, Mo.
He was united in marriage Nov. 1, 1952, in Harrisburg, Ark., to Mabel Harper, who preceded him in death March 1, 2017.
He is survived by five children Terry French and wife Cindy, Caulfield, Mo., Tom French and wife Debbie, Pomona, Mo., Tina Hendrix and husband Dennis, West Plains, Mo., Teressa Osborn and husband Keith, Neosho, Mo., and Michael French and wife Vivian, Apache, Okla.; 20 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son Keith French; three brothers John French, Lee French and Freeman French; and one sister, Viola Miles.
He was of the Baptist faith. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was a retired iron worker, Local 167. He received his 50-year pin this past summer. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Amy Cemetery, and can be left at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Burial will be in Amy Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Military rites will be performed by the West Plains Honor Guard and Missouri Funeral Honors Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.