The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce is calling for donations of school supplies to deliver to Mtn. View-Birch Tree schools in lieu of the annual back-to-school fair, which will not be held this year, said chamber Director Gretchen Creighton.
The chamber office will have a collection box and invites other area businesses to donate or set out their own boxes for collection, and Creighton said she plans to pick up the boxes and deliver them to the school district.
Needed items include pencils, binders, spiral notebooks, paper, folders, crayons, tissues, markers, crayons and glue sticks. In addition, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer will be welcome contributions.
Businesses setting up their own boxes are invited to contact Creighton at the office, 417-934-2794 or mvmochamber@gmail.com to be added to a Facebook post listing all of the collection sites.
