For Americans, Veterans Day is a time to appreciate and reflect on the sacrifices of the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. For one former Missouri resident, Veterans Day brings up emotional memories of his uncle, taken by scars of a war which never could heal.
Charles Counts, known to his nephew Joe Morgan as Uncle Chuck, once lived on the Little Shawnee Creek near Eminence. He had a love of fishing and Vess Cream Soda, and was loved dearly by his family.
In 1964, Counts, excited to serve his country, volunteered to join the U.S. Army at the age of 17, his grandmother having to give permission for him to join.
He served in the 283rd Aviation Company in the 4th Infantry Division and rose to the rank of Specialist 5.
He trained to be a helicopter mechanic, eventually becoming a crew chief, but the needs of war also saw him serving as a door gunner, operating a M-60 machine gun on a UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter gunship.
Morgan said he was 4 when his uncle shipped to Vietnam, but even at that age he understood the danger his uncle was in.
“My mom tells me that I recommended that we say our daily prayers for him in front of the largest window in our house,” Morgan said. “I said I wanted to make sure that Jesus sees and hears our prayers.”
WOUNDED
On June 5, 1966, Counts was on a routine search and destroy mission when his crew located a VietCong battalion. During this action, his helicopter was hit and went down within the enemy’s position. The wounded crew came under intense enemy ground fire, and Counts was hit in his side, leg and hand.
The rest of the Counts’ company was also under fire and did not know his helicopter had been shot down. To let them know they were still alive, Counts, wounded and still under fire, slowly and painfully crawled back to his downed helicopter and threw a threw a smoke grenade. The smoke was spotted and his company dove in to help protect the downed helicopter crew.
In a 1966 article about the attack published in the Phelps County Focus and Shannon County Current Wave, Counts recalled the action.
“It was beautiful,” he said. “They couldn’t have been more than 30 feet from the North Vietnamese positions. The machine guns, grenades — they sounded great.”
Soon special forces troops and volunteers from Vinh Long were flown in to rescue the Counts and his wounded crew.
For his action that day, Counts was awarded the Silver Star. During his service in Vietnam, he would also be awarded a Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters, two Purple Hearts, an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service and his four awards on the Air Medal, each one for 25 missions flown in support of ground troops.
Morgan recalled going with his mother to visit his uncle while he recuperated at Fort Knox, Ky.
“His lips were so chapped that it was painful for him to eat a cheeseburger that my mom brought him,” he said, adding he would never forget when his uncle finally came home and Morgan saw all the scars on his uncle’s body.
“He had over 200 shrapnel wounds all over his body,” Morgan recalled in a phone conversation from his home in Clearwater, Fla.
Though Counts was home and his physical wounds healed, the mental scars from the war never went away.
“He killed hundreds of enemy soldiers, but some of things he did and saw stuck with him,” Morgan said.
“He was just never the same and struggled with depression,” he continued, choking up, thinking about what the war did to his uncle. “We loved him so much and tried to help him.”
‘YOU ARE LOVED’
In 1983, at the age of 35, 15 years after he was honorably discharged from the Army, Charles Counts died by suicide, said Morgan. He was indirectly claimed by a war which claimed the lives of over 50,000 American service men and women and forever changed the lives of countless Americans.
Nearly four decades later, the memory of his uncle’s suicide is still painful to Morgan. Morgan’s wife also died by suicide, as have some of his other family members, he shared.
“If you or someone you know is having mental health issues, please seek help, it’s never too late to reach out,” Morgan said. “Suicide doesn’t end the pain, it just moves it to the ones who love you. You are loved.”
The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs in a 2016 report estimated that between 1979 and 2014, an average of 20 veterans died from suicide per day and suicide is the second-leading cause of death for veterans.
“Some of the signs to look out for are if they’re lethargic, experience mood swings, substance abuse or paranoia. It’s important to seek help,” Morgan said. “I don’t want what happened to my uncle to happen to others.”
The VA offers resources for veterans suffering from depression. For more information, visit www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/mental-health/depression/ or call 800-698-2411.
Editor’s note: Supportive resources for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or otherwise in mental health crisis include Ozark Medical Center Behavioral Health Service Department’s 24/7 call center hotline at 800-494-7355, and the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line may be used by texting MOSAFE to 741741.
