Howell County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today in regular session, in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
At 11 a.m., Brent Campbell with the sheriff's office is expected to meet with the commission for a presentation of a county seal.
Other items on the agenda include CARES Act contracts for review and consideration, August general ledger report review, approval of an order designating Private Road 6455, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
