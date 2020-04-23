Dale Henry Mitchell, 72, Caulfield. Died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Elberta Biltoft, 90, West Plains, formerly of Corning, Ark. Died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Ermert Funeral Home, Corning.
Enoch Tilson, 90, Caulfield. Died at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Stella Mae Woolsey, 88, Mtn. View. Died at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in West Plains. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
