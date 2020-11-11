Tamara Dakis

Tamara Dee Dakis, 49, from West Plains, Mo., was born in Prince Georges County, Md., on Sept. 9, 1971, to Don (Huggy) Dakis and Mary Dugan Dakis. Tamara passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 1, 2020.
Over her lifetime Tamara fought one medical crisis after another until she finally succumbed to cancer. Always a fighter, in 1986, she became the first female wrestler on the Meade High School's boys wrestling team at Ft. Meade, Md.. Before her disability, she bred and trained service dogs for epileptics, maintained a wildlife habitat in Maryland and became a bird sanctuary volunteer in Albuquerque, N.M.
Tamara loved horseback riding with her mother, hiking with her daughter and her four-legged family members, and kayaking with Terril Shull and family. Wherever she went, her pink dog, Dolly, was nearby. Never knowing when her remission would end, she lived life to its fullest, thankful for each day.
Tamara is survived by her children Kaitlyn Hollo from West Plains, Mo., and Kyle Hollo from Westminster, Md.; her brother Don Dakis and his wife Tammy from Prince Frederick, Md.; nieces Amber McCleary from Hanover, Penn.; Samantha Dakis, from Redlands, Calif.; Haley and Ashley Dakis from Prince Frederick, Md.; and her lifelong friend Heidi Darlinger Dorsey from Pasadena, Md..
Tamara was preceded in death by her grandparents Thomas M. Dugan and Rose Rosenberger Dugan, from Nanticoke, Penn.; William V. Dakis, from Oxon Hill, Md.; RJ and Donna Paton (Dakis) Kidd, from Walters, Okla.; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tamara's family would also like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the OMC Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Morgan, and Riverways Hospice Center for their exceptional compassion and care.
The family is honoring her wishes by being cremated with a private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the OMC Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Hospital.
