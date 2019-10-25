The 2019 Missouri state high school football regular season comes to close tonight across the Show-me State. The West Plains 7-1 Zizzers will host the 4-4 Glendale Falcons.
“The Falcons are going to play fast and push the ball downfield, and when you play back, they start running screens on you and get a ton of yards after the catch,” said Zizzers Head Coach Matt Perkins. “Slowing them down is a tough task.”
The Zizzers enter the Glendale game coming off of a 69-0 week eight win over Springfield Central.
“Central entered the game with 41 straight program losses,” said Perkins. “I think the thing that stood out to me watching film was that amidst all the negativity surrounding their program I could recognize a team that was competing and working hard. It’s a credit to their coaching staff and their players for staying the course.”
West Plains got off to a good start forcing a three-and-out on Central’s first possession. The offense then went to work and got senior running back Brayden Lidgard going. Lidgard tallied 11 first-quarter carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He had one more touch in the second quarter which resulted in a 38-yard touchdown, which ended the night for the Zizzer Starters. West Plains had 41 points at the end of the first quarter and, moments into the second, had extended its lead to 48-0. That score held till halftime.
“The second quarter and especially the second half highlighted our younger players,” said Perkins. “We wanted to get everyone on the field and let them taste success. We have a lot of kids who are grinding and working to become good Friday night players. It was really nice to see some of them step up and have success.”
POSTSEASON
Next week will begin the state’s district tournaments.
West Plains is currently ranked second in Class 4, District 6 standings. If those standings hold after tonight’s Zizzer game, West Plains will host a district playoff game next week.
The standings entering the final week of regular season play:
1. Webb City 7-1
2. West Plains 7-1
3. Bolivar 8-0
4. Willard 3-5
5. Carl Junction 4-4
6. Hillcrest 2-6
7. Neosho 1-7
8. McDonald County 2-6
