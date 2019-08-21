Families for Home Education (FHE) will hold a Homeschool 101 workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 29 in the West Plains Public Library Children’s Story Hour Room, 750 W. Broadway.
Parents thinking about homeschooling, new to homeschooling, recently moved to Missouri, or who want a refresher are invited to attend.
Topics to be discussed include how to withdraw a child from public school, what records should be kept in order to comply with Missouri law and what records should be kept for high school students. Registration is not required, but an RSVP is helpful for organizers to know how many handouts to have available, they said. RSVP by going to the Families for Home Education Event webpage, www.fhe-mo.org/events, or email fheregion6east@gmail.com.
For more information about the workshop contact Sheryl at 417-859-7908 or fheregion6east@gmail.com.
