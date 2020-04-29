The Howell County Health Department reports 419 tests for the new coronavirus have been conducted on individuals, with 411 results coming back negative. Five have tested positive, and all five of those confirmed to have the virus are no longer required to remain in isolation.
Three results are pending.
No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
Positive tests: 7,425
Over 3,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 500: St. Charles, Kansas City.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin, Saline.
Over 75: Boone, Buchanan, Greene.
Over 50: Cass, Clay, Johnson, Scott.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Lafayette, Lincoln, Moniteau, Perry, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Mississippi, Newton, Pemiscot, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 318 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).No cases reported: Barton, ade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,137
Over 700: Lincoln.
Over 400: Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: Benton, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 57 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lee, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White).No cases reported: Little River, Montgomery.
