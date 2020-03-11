About 19% of Howell County’s registered voters turned out Tuesday for the statewide presidential preference primary election, according to preliminary results from Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner.
Of the 5,074 total ballots cast in the county, President Donald J. Trump received the majority with 3,264 votes, 98% of the Republican votes cast, the summary shows. Among those voting the Democratic ticket, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received the majority of the votes. Biden received 1,072 votes and Sanders claiming 559 votes.
According the office of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, 972,777 votes were cast statewide, with the vast majority cast in the Democratic and Republican primaries. President Trump won the Republican primary with 96% of the Republican vote.
Things were a little more split in the Democratic primary, with Biden tallying 60% of the Democratic vote and Sanders, 34.5%.
Preliminary voting results for the south central Missouri region seemed to mirror statewide results.
In Oregon County, Trump received 730 votes, 99% of the Republican votes. On the Democratic ticket, Biden took 320 votes and Sanders, 123 of the 480 ballots cast.
In Shannon County, Trump received 712 votes, 99% of the Republican votes. For the Democratic ballot, Biden garnered 297 votes to Sanders’ 110; 465 Democratic ballots were cast.
In Texas County, Trump received 2,247 votes, 98% of the Republican ballots. Biden claimed 668 Democratic votes to Sanders’ 322. A total of 1,083 Democratic ballots were cast.
Trump received 1,291 votes in Douglas County, 97% of the Republican ballots. Among Democrats, 523 votes were cast, 319 votes going to Biden and 170 going to Sanders.
In Ozark County, 966 votes were counted for Trump, 97% of the Republican ballots. For the Democratic ticket, Biden 254 votes were tallied to Sanders’ 133 votes. Democratic ballots numbered 408.
According to the Missouri Republican State Committee, the Republican delegate selection process will begin with local area caucuses to be held on April 4. These delegates will then go to the Congressional District Conventions to be held on May 30. The Missouri Republican State Convention will be held on June 20 in St. Charles.
According to the Missouri Democratic Party, the Democratic delegate selection process in will begin on April 9, with ward, township, legislative and county mass meeting to be held. Selected delegates will then go to congressional district conventions to be held on April 30. The Democratic State Convention is set to be held May 9 in Jefferson City.
