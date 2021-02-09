On Feb. 1, Lt. Jeffory Bair was welcomed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G headquarters in Willow Springs, announced Capt. Bruce D. Fiske, the troop’s commanding officer
Lt. Bair, a Koshkonong native, transferred from Troop in Rolla to Troop G as the District 2 operations lieutenant. He is a 26-year veteran of state law enforcement in Missouri. Bair was appointed to the Missouri State Water Patrol on Oct 1, 1995, as a member of the 27th Water Patrol Recruit Class. He obtained the rank of lieutenant while serving as a member of the Water Patrol. Following the division’s merger with the Highway Patrol in 2011, Bair was assigned to Troop I. Lt. Bair graduated from Koshkonong High School in 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo., in 1993.
He and his wife, Jolene (Cutbirth), have three children: Faith, Grace and Carson.
