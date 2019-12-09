Bonnie House

Funeral services for Bonnie Rae House, 64, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Elijah Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. House passed away at 3:04 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo..
She was born Aug. 12, 1955, at West Plains, Mo., to Ray House and Edna Bowen House. Bonnie attended elementary and high school at Bakersfield, Mo., graduating with the Class of 1973; she furthered her education at Southwest Missouri State University, now known as Missouri State University.
Ms. House was a school teacher at Bakersfield, Missouri for 33 years. She enjoyed crafts, making jewelry, reading and loved teaching. Ms. House was a member of Elijah Church of Christ.
She is survived by one brother Michael House, Caulfield, Mo.; one nephew Jason House; two great-nieces Jaidyn Mae House and Bailey Nelson Clark; many cousins; special friends Jeanie Atkinson Petrus, Dianna Hawkins, Chelsea See, Trish Talley, Reda Odell, Jodi Burns, Kim Evans Hollis, Fane Young; and a host of other friends.
Her parents, one sister Wanda House McCulloch and one sister-in-law Linda House preceded her in death.
Ms. House will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be at Elijah Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Elijah Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
