Three teams representing two Howell County schools were among 10 finalists to compete in a recent statewide cybersecurity challenge.
The Willow Springs High School Project Lead The Way (PLTW) cybersecurity teams placed second and fourth statewide in the Missouri Research and Education Network (MORENet) Missouri High School Cybersecurity Challenge, held Feb. 23 and 24.
Willow Springs Team 1 members taking first place are Gabriel Story, Drake Marshell and Colton Wood, and Team 2 members, in fourth place, are Marvin Mohrman, Ryan Tibbitts and Kolby Queen. Both teams are led by Technology Director Andrew Coursen.
“I hope the students gained an appreciation for the idea that security is more than a list of protocols and policies, but a real-life field that affects daily life,” said Coursen.
West Plains High School team Holy Guacamole, comprised of members Elliot Gerlick, Logan Haaland and Kaleb Vaughan and led by PLTW instructor Jerry Weimer, placed 10th.
“I wanted something that was accessible to all of my students and that they would find interesting,” said Weimer. “I was excited when I saw that it was going to be a capture-the-flag-style competition. I had just introduced my students to them the previous week, so they were pretty excited about it.”
The Willow Springs and West Plains teams were among 10 finalists statewide to compete in the final round of the challenge.
The Derp Wagon from Eldon High School was crowned the champion, scoring 735 points out of a possible 925 points, and Renegades from Summit Technology Academy rounded out the top three.
During the competition, each student had access to a virtual environment that had a Windows 7 machine, a Kali Linux machine and other hidden assets on a network, challenge officials said. They were given challenges around exploitations, reconnaissance and network scanning, programming, password cracking and auditing, reverse engineering, cryptography and trivia.
The challenge is hosted by the University of Missouri System’s MORENet and the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in partnership with CYBER.org, a workforce development program supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The 10 finalists were selected from a total of 31 teams from 15 districts that entered the competition.
According to MORENet, by next year, there will be 3.5 million unfilled jobs in cybersecurity. The hope is to introduce Missouri students through game-like exercises to spark interest to explore a career in the cybersecurity field.
